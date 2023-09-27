Jana Kramer's Fiance Allan Russell Is 'Bonus Dad' to Her Kids

Jana Kramer may be expecting baby No. 1 with fiancé Allan Rusell in a couple months, but the country singer exclusively gushed to Life & Style about how good he is to her kids, Jolie and Jace.

“To see him with my kids is just the greatest joy. I mean, it makes me emotional because he’s just such an incredible bonus dad to them,” Jana exclusively told Life & Style at the iHeart Radio Music Festival on September 22. “How he interacts with them, how he is so intentional with his time with them is just so beautiful to see. And the kids love him and it’s just, it’s everything.”

The One Tree Hill actress, 39, shares her daughter and son with ex-husband Mike Caussin. Russell, 42, shares a 16-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Jana gave Life & Style an exclusive update on her pregnancy, noting that she’s still “a little nauseous” but “seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

“Like eight weeks left. Let’s do this. Let’s just kind of soak it all in. Enjoy the very last time I’ll ever be pregnant ever again,” the “I Got the Boy” artist shared. “I told the doctors, I was like, take everything out. So yeah, I am done after this.”

Jana and Allan aren’t the only ones preparing for their little one as her kids are eagerly awaiting their new sibling.

“They’re separating their toys and they’re like, ‘OK, the baby can have this. The baby can have that.’ So, it’s been really cute,” she gushed.

The “Why Ya Wanna” singer went public with her relationship with Allan in January when they went Instagram official.

“Back where it all started … Also this is so us … trying to take a photo,” she captioned their social media debut photo at the time.

Four months later, Jana revealed the former Scottish soccer player popped the big question after more than six months of dating.

“It was a really a beautiful night. We’re all sitting on the front porch of the steps and looking out at the view because the view is just stunning. And he said my name and I got up and he got down on one knee,” she said during a May episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “It was the cutest thing ever. [Jolie] started saying, ‘You’re getting married!’”

Shortly after enjoying their engagement bliss, Jana shared that she and Allan were expecting their first child together.

“We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement … at least for a little while) but I’m pregnant!!!!” she wrote via Instagram on June 8. “Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test, but thankful for @clearblue for making it as clear as ever.”

Later that month, the couple held a gender reveal party and announced they are expecting a baby boy!

Reporting by Jessica Stopper.