Sizzling songstress! Country singer and actress Jana Kramer is no stranger to absolutely slaying the red carpet with her sexy looks. And though she’s proven time and time again that she can dress up with the best of them, the mom of two also looks amazing when she’s in more casual attire, whether that’s workout gear, a bikini or loungewear.

The One Tree Hill alum also often shares words of wisdom with her millions of Instagram followers when it comes to being confident in the skin one is in, like in a November 2021 post where she talked about body image after her divorce from ex-husband, Mike Caussin.

“If I’m honest, I lost a little too much weight after my divorce, and I would be lying if I said I didn’t enjoy the number I saw. But that’s an unhealthy way to look at it. It should never be about the number. It should be about how you feel,” she captioned a bikini mirror selfie. “I have been actively becoming strong again for me. I look at this pic now and I’m proud of myself for the hard work and commitment to loving myself. This body made two beautiful humans. I’m proud of my body.”

Shortly before her explosive Red Table Talk episode aired in October 2022 – in which Jana revealed that her ex-husband cheated on her with “more” than 13 women – the Good Fight author got candid about being “open” to getting back into the dating scene post-divorce.

“I do feel like now I’m in a place where I kinda want to get back out there and date, slowly,” she said on the August 29 episode of her “Whine Down” podcast.

“I’m open to it, knowing that I still have a lot of healing to do,” she added. “I’m open to dating and not knowing who my person is and knowing that I don’t have to be with someone, that I’m OK alone. … I need them to check all the boxes.”

Since her and the former NFL player’s split, the “Nicest Thing” singer has seemingly been focusing on the things in her life that matter: spending time with her kids – Jolie and Jace – filming new projects and of course, hanging out with her loved ones, something she did a lot of in the summer of 2022 – in body-baring bikinis that showed off her incredible physique, no less.

Keep scrolling to see some of Jana Kramer’s best braless looks on the red carpet.