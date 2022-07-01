Jana Kramer’s Sexiest Bikini and Swimsuit Moments: Photos

When country music star Jana Kramer isn’t rocking short shorts or a crop top on stage, she loves showing off her curves in a bikini or swimsuit – though she was not always proud of her appearance.

“When I look at this photo, I see strength,” she wrote while rocking a bikini as she posed for a mirror selfie for Instagram in November 2021. “This isn’t a thirst trap photo, or an ‘I want attention post,’ or a post to make you compare your body to mine. This is a post about feeling proud of my body.”

“If I’m honest, I lost a little too much weight after my divorce, and I would be lying if I said I didn’t enjoy the number I saw,” the One Tree Hill alum added, referencing her July 2021 divorce from former football player Mike Caussin. “But that’s an unhealthy way to look at it. It should never be about the number. It should be about how you feel.”

The mother of two went on to give a motivational speech about being proud of the work she has put in to achieve her “divorce body.”

“I look at this pic now and I’m proud of myself for the hard work and commitment to loving myself. This body made two beautiful humans. I’m proud of my body,” she wrote. “It’s not just because I have new boobs, though yes they are two perks and since my breast augmentation I have felt more empowered about my decision. I’m proud that I have made choices for me. And I want to encourage you to do what makes you happy too … move the way you want to move … show off what you are proud of … feel your strength. And be proud of YOU, no matter what shape or size you are.”

Following her divorce, the “I Got the Boy” songstress – who shares daughter Jolie and son Jace with her ex-husband – opened up about her decision to go under the knife in honor of International Women’s Day.

“After many years of consideration I have decided to get a breast augmentation and lift. I want to be open about WHY,” she wrote in a May 2021 Instagram post. “First off, because ‘I’ want to. That right there should be enough, but I feel like I need to explain the ‘I’ part.”

“She’s happy. Even by herself,” she added. “I have no idea what tomorrow holds. All I know is I was good enough before, and I’m good enough now.”

Scroll down to see Jana Kramer’s best bikini photos!