New year, new you for Jana Kramer! Not only has she revealed to fans that she’s been dating her hunky personal trainer, Ian Schinelli, she’s getting her tattoos removed. The top priority is the one on her upper arm marking her 2015 wedding date with ex-husband, Mike Caussin.

The country singer, 38, could be seen in a Friday, January 14, Instagram Stories video wearing a pink puffer jacket while seated inside her car outside of Franklin Skin and Laser near her Nashville home. “About to get my tattoos removed, this one’s almost completely gone,” she said, showing off faint traces of ink on her wrist, adding, “And then I’ve got my anniversary date on my arm, which is getting removed.”

Courtesy of Jana Kramer/Instagram

Jana joked about how “I caused this pain on myself getting my wedding date tattooed on my arm.” She has 5-22-15 inked on her inner upper bicep and wrote over the video, “It’s my fault for tattooing my wedding date on my arm.” Jana also has another date inked below it, with 1-31-16 marking the date of the former couple’s daughter Jolie’s birth.

Both dates are now fading remnants on her arm, as the former One Tree Hill star showed an Instagram Stories video of a laser technician erasing the numbers from her skin. While tattoo removal procedures are notoriously painful, Jana handled it like a pro. She sat in her chair with her arm raised then waved what appeared to be a cooling wand over the skin after tech worked on it.

Courtesy of Jana Kramer/Instagram

Jana and Mike separated in August 2016 after he cheated on the singer, and the former NFL player subsequently entered rehab for sex addiction. The pair went on to reconcile and renew their wedding vows in December 2017. But after he broke her heart again with further infidelities, Jana split from Mike in April 2021, and their divorce was finalized in July of that year. The former couple share two children, Jolie, 5, and her little brother Jace, 3.

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant revealed to fans on Tuesday, January 11, that she is dating personal trainer Ian Schinelli. Jana shared a series of loved-up photos of the couple taken over the past several months, including a romantic trip to the Florida Keys for Ian’s 36th birthday in early December 2021.

“Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart. I don’t know what the future holds and honestly who does … Every day I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way,” Jana captioned the snapshots, adding, “To find someone who doesn’t look at your scars as a challenge or problem, but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way.”