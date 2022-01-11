Country singer Jana Kramer found a man to help “heal” her broken heart following her April 2021 split from ex-husband, Mike Caussin. She confirmed in a January 11, 2022, Instagram post that she’s dating her personal trainer, Ian Schinelli. Get to know him, here!

Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart. I don’t know what the future holds and honestly who does…” Jana began in her post, showing photos of the couple kissing, cooking together, cuddling, enjoying the holidays and more.

“Every day I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way,” the former Dancing With the Stars contestant continued, adding, “To find someone who doesn’t look at your scars as a challenge or problem, but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way.”

Ian is a total romantic, as Jana showed a video of him using balsamic vinaigrette to draw hearts on their plates next to a healthy spaghetti squash salads in her kitchen. He also held her in his big, strong arms for a serious cuddle after the pair built a snowman together.

Courtesy of Jana Kramer/Instagram

According to his Instagram bio, Ian is a proud father of a daughter, and is currently a Nashville resident, by way of Chicago then San Diego. The couple kept their relationship under wraps in late 2021, but fans started picking up on clues about a romance by seeing the pair posting social medial photos from the same location in the Florida Keys, where the two celebrated Ian’s 36th birthday together.

Ian is a former Navy S.E.A.L., looking back fondly to that time in a November 2021 Instagram post. He wrote, “11 years ago today I graduated from arguably some of the hardest mental and physical training imaginable. Truly a blood, sweat and tear chapter in my 20s. Met some of the best guys I’ll ever know in the Teams and I think about them nearly every day. Some I’m still close with, others we’ve grown distant, but we will always be bonded by the brotherhood.”

The proud single dad has shared photos with his adorable daughter on his Instagram account. In a May 2021 post, he gushed about the 4-year-old, “There is something uniquely special about being a father to a little girl. It is something I never expected, nor even really imagined, having a child in my life. Like most men, I wanted a boy, I was terrified of not having a boy … but what I absolutely needed was a little girl. She is undoubtedly what has made me the happiest over the last couple years and certainly the last few months!”

Former One Tree Hill star Jana has a daughter, Jolie, born in 2016, who is close in age to Ian’s little girl. She also has a son, Jace, who came along in 2018, both of whom she shares with Mike. The pair wed in 2015 after a whirlwind romance, but the former NFL player ended up going to rehab for sex addiction the following year.

In April 2021 when announcing their split, Jana wrote, “I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal.” Hunky Ian sure has put a smile on Jana’s face again as he’s helped her heal!