Chad quickly fell for costar Sophia Bush in 2004 and the pair wed just one year later. However, their happily ever after wasn’t forever and the two split five months later even though they continued to work on the series together.

The Cinderella Story star began dating Kenzie Dalton in 2006 after they met on the set of One Tree Hill where Kenzie worked as an extra. Chad popped the question that same year and the two were engaged until 2013 when they went their separate ways.

In 2014, Chad began dating Sarah Roemer and in 2015 announced they had secretly married. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2015, a son in 2017, and another daughter in 2023. However, they’ve never revealed the names of the children.