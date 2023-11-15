The characters of One Tree Hill reveled in the constant drama of love triangles, cheating scandals and more. Behind the scenes, the cast’s dating history contained a lot of the same things. From Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush marrying between seasons 1 and 2, and subsequently divorcing five months later, to Hilarie Burton meeting her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan through costar Danneel Ackles, there were plenty of hookups and breakups. Keep scrolling for the dating histories of One Tree Hill cast members over the years.
Chad quickly fell for costar Sophia Bush in 2004 and the pair wed just one year later. However, their happily ever after wasn’t forever and the two split five months later even though they continued to work on the series together.
The Cinderella Story star began dating Kenzie Dalton in 2006 after they met on the set of One Tree Hill where Kenzie worked as an extra. Chad popped the question that same year and the two were engaged until 2013 when they went their separate ways.
In 2014, Chad began dating Sarah Roemer and in 2015 announced they had secretly married. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2015, a son in 2017, and another daughter in 2023. However, they’ve never revealed the names of the children.
2 of 12
Sophia Bush
Sophia was wed to Chad in 2005, but after their divorce, she began dating her Stay Alive costar, Jon Foster, from 2006 to 2007. After her split from Jon, Sophia dated another One Tree Hill costar, Austin Nichols. She and Austin dated on and off for around four years before finally pulling the plug on the relationship in 2012.
In 2013, Sophia dated Google programming manager Dan Fredinburg until 2014, but the two remained close until he passed away in 2015. The John Tucker Must Die star moved on with her Chicago P.D. costar, Jesse Lee Soffer, in 2014, and she and Jesse stayed together until 2016.
In 2021, Sophia confirmed her engagement to Grant Hughes and the two tied the knot in June 2022 only to call it quits in August 2023. In October 2023, news broke that Sophia was dating former U.S. women’s soccer player Ashlyn Harris.
3 of 12
James Lafferty
After briefly dating Sophia from 2008 to 2009, James Lafferty moved on with Robin Hood star Eve Hewson in 2010. The couple broke up in 2015, and a year later, James began dating his Everyone Is Doing Great costar, Alexandra Park. James and Alexandra tied the knot on May 23, 2022.
4 of 12
Bethany Joy Lenz
Bethany Joy Lenz played teen mom Haley James Scott in One Tree Hill, but in real life, she didn’t have her first child until she was in her 30s with husband Michael Galeotti. Bethany and Michael were married in 2005, but the pair separated in 2012. She went on to date unReal star Josh Kelly in 2018, but according to the Hallmark Channel star, she’s currently single.
5 of 12
Hilarie Burton
Hilarie, who played the edgy Peyton Sawyer, met her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan after her costar, Danneel Ackles, introduced the pair. The “Drama Queens” podcast host appeared on the red carpet with Jeffrey at her side in 2010 and later that same year, she and The Walking Dead villain welcomed a son, Gus. In 2018, Hilarie gave birth to a daughter, George, and she and Jeffrey married in 2019.
6 of 12
Austin Nichols
Austin Nichols didn’t make his debut in One Tree Hill until 2006 during season 6 as flirty troublemaker Julian Baker. Soon after, he began dating Sophia, and the two were off and on until 2012. In 2014, he met Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D costar Chloe Bennet and they stayed together until 2017. By 2018, Austin moved on with Yellowstone star Hassie Harrison, but the pair has split since then.
7 of 12
Stephen Colletti
The world first met Stephen Colletti in the MTV reality TV series Laguna Beach as he struggled to choose between his fellow stars Kristin Cavalleri and Lauren Conrad. The Hills alum dated actress Hayden Panettiere from 2006 to 2008, but he took a break from dating life for a couple of years before stepping out with singer Chelsea Kane. The two dated from 2011 to 2013 before parting ways. In August 2022, Stephen revealed he was dating NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver.
8 of 12
Daneel Harris
Danneel’s character Rachel caused some of the most relationship drama throughout the One Tree Hill series. She’s been married to Supernatural star Jensen Ackles since 2010. The couple shares three children, a daughter, Justice, born in 2013, and twins, Arrow and Zeppelin, born in 2016.
9 of 12
Shantel VanSanten
Shantel and Victor Webster met on the set of their 2017 Hallmark movie, Love Blossoms. He proposed in February 2021 and the couple went on to exchange vows three different times that same year. However, it wasn’t meant to be and Victor filed for divorce less than two years later in January 2023.
10 of 12
Lee Norris
Lee dated Laguna Beach star Lauren Conrad for a few months in 2008. After they split, Lee met his wife Andrea Norris and the couple married in 2011.
11 of 12
Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer married ex-NFL tight end Michael Gambino after dating for only two weeks in 2004 but divorced months later. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse when she landed in the hospital after severe domestic abuse. Michael was charged with attempted murder and sentenced to six years in prison. He died by suicide in 2010.
The country singer went on to marry actor Johnathon Schaech in July 2010, but they divorced in June 2011. She was also engaged to Brantley Gilbert for eight months before parting ways in 2013.
Jana married NFL player Mike Caussin in 2015 and the couple welcomed a daughter together in 2016. However, that same year, they separated, and Mike went to rehab for sex addiction. They decided to give their relationship another shot and renewed their vows in 2017, and Jana gave birth to their son in 2018. The couple finally called it quits for good and Jana filed for divorce in April 2021.
In January 2023, the One Tree Hill alum went public with her relationship with Scottish soccer coach Allan Russell. Allan proposed in May of that same year and the following month, Jana announced they were expecting their first child together.
12 of 12
Moira Kelly
Moira Kelly, who played Lucas Scott’s understanding mom, Karen, met her husband Stephen Hewitt in 1999. The Cutting Edge star exchanged vows with Stephen on August 5, 2000, and the couple’s still married in 2023.