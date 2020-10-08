Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Family bonding at its finest! Kim Kardashian shared the sweetest pictures of her son Saint West, daughter North West and husband, Kanye West, having a blast during a trip to the Dominican Republic. “Dinner dates in the DR,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, captioned the photo series on Thursday, October 8.

Based on Kim’s recent social media activity, it looks like the Skims founder is currently in Los Angeles, meaning the precious snapshots are likely throwbacks from her summer vacation. Kim, Kanye, 43, and their four children stayed at the Villa Tartaruga located in the 5-star Puntacana Resort and Club for a week in early August.

The pair’s getaway came at the height of their highly publicized marital issues. By that point, the KKW Beauty mogul was forced to address the “I Love It” artist’s controversial behavior on social media and during several public outings. While delivering a speech at a political rally in July, Kanye admitted he wanted Kim to have an abortion after learning she was pregnant in 2012 with their first child.

Days later, the Chicago native published a series of erratic tweets claiming that Kim was trying to “lock him up” like in the movie Get Out. On July 22, the E! personality broke her silence. “I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” Kim wrote in a lengthy statement on Instagram.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who, on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder,” she continued. “Those who are close [to] Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.”

Since then, their marriage appears to be on steady ground. However, Kanye hasn’t exactly changed his ways. On September 16, the “Stronger” rapper uploaded an eight-second video of himself urinating on one of his Grammy Awards.

“The family is used to Kanye’s outrageous antics, but he keeps crossing the line,” a source told In Touch at the time, adding that Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, was “appalled” by her son-in-law’s post.

