Kanye West Wines and Dines Kim Kardashian Amid Marital Drama

Lovebirds! Kanye West shared a photo of his romantic set up from date night with wife Kim Kardashian on Monday, September 28. “Dinner for two,” the “Flashing Lights” artist, 43, captioned the snapshot on Twitter, along with a dove emoji.

Clearly, Kanye and Kim, 39, are making strides in their relationship after months of marital woes. In fact, this marks the pair’s second night out in less than a week. On Saturday, September 26, Kim and Kanye attended a friend’s wedding.

“Guess I need it!” the KKW Beauty mogul captioned a picture of her almost-empty wine glass. If anyone can stand to have a little fun, it’s Kim! After all, Kanye’s most recent Twitter rant proved difficult for her famous family.

On September 16, the Chicago native uploaded a video of himself urinating on his Grammy award. “Trust me … I won’t stop,” he wrote. According to In Touch, Kim and her loved ones are “used to” Kanye’s “outrageous antics” but this time, he took it too far.

“They are very concerned and Kim can’t make excuses for him any longer. She’s at the end of her rope. Peeing on his Grammy is just downright disrespectful,” an insider previously told the publication, adding that Kris Jenner was “appalled” by Kanye’s behavior.

In July, Kim shared a lengthy statement about her husband’s bipolar disorder diagnosis, making it clear that she and their children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — have no control over Kanye’s actions. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” the Skims founder wrote.

Prior to Kim’s message, Kanye tweeted that she was “trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor” to lock him up like in the movie Get Out. Moreover, just one day earlier at a controversial political rally in Charleston, South Carolina, the “I Love It” rapper admitted he wanted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to have an abortion when she was pregnant with North in 2012.

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” Kim added, before noting that Kanye is “a brilliant but complicated person.”

