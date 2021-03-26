Babies on the brain? Kendall Jenner admitted she wants kids “soon” and feels slightly “jealous” of her sisters’ families during the Thursday, March 25 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I think it also started to hit me when I saw Kylie [Jenner] was having a baby,” Kendall, 25, explained during a private interview. “And then, one of my best friends is having a baby, and she’s my age. So I’m like, ‘Cool, I’m a little jealous, but it’s fine.’” It’s likely the supermodel was referring to Gigi Hadid, who gave birth to daughter Khai with boyfriend Zayn Malik, in September 2020.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kenny is the only one of her siblings who does not have kids yet, and she noted that her sweet nieces and nephews add to the baby fever. “Sometimes, I just see Stormi [Webster] and True [Thompson] and Chicago [West] all playing together, and I’m like ‘I want kids badly soon too,’” she confessed.

Kids could be in the California native’s future, considering she has found love with boyfriend Devin Booker. The pair went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day after months of speculation when Kendall shared a loved-up photo of the two giggling while hugging. An insider told Life & Style the reality TV star and the NBA player, 24, have been “getting serious” in recent weeks.

Needless to say, Kendall “wouldn’t have gone public” with the Phoenix Suns star if she didn’t feel confident in their romance. “Especially on Valentine’s Day, that was intentional and a sign that things have definitely stepped up between them,” the source continued. “And they make a really cute couple. She definitely sees a future together.”

During the episode, Khloé Kardashian was convinced Kendall’s desire for kids was spurred on by “baby fever” and thought it would fade on its own. Just in case, the Good American founder, 36, recruited her younger sister to babysit. The runway maven watched KoKo’s BFF Malika Haqq’s son Ace and later took out True, Chicago and Psalm [West] while their moms had a girls’ dinner.

After the craziness, Kendall said she was still interested in having babies but “maybe not this second.” She added, “If anything, this experience didn’t turn me off from having kids, it actually made me more excited.”

Kendall would make an amazing mama!