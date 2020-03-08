Thanks for the reminder! Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram Stories to remind fans and followers that she is the only remaining Kar-Jenner sister without kids on March 7. Needless to say, we think the brunette beauty is totally hilarious for the adorable update.

“Still no kids,” the 24-year-old wrote over a video clip where her sisters and their kids ran into a pool together. In the vid, you can see Kenny off to the right side giving a thumbs up as her family submerges into the water. Not gonna lie, we totally LOLed.

Instagram

It’s no surprise to see the KUWTK starlet staying far away from motherhood. In fact, she made a similarly hilarious post about pregnancy in April 2019. In a two-slide post of a big group family pic, Kendall added a meme. “Pregnancy in the air. Me:” the text read above a photo of a woman with a plastic bag over her face.

After all, the Calabasas native is still feeling out exactly what she wants in a relationship. “Someone who is confident and I really like a witty person. Someone who can make me laugh,” she said of her perfect partner during a #MyCalvins campaign video from December 2019. “The sillier you are, the more yourself you are, the more unfiltered you are, I think the better.”

To be fair, she’s definitely pretty sure of her turn-offs. “Someone who is trying to be something their not or trying to prove something,” Kendall explained in the campaign. Believe it or not, her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, is in favor of her getting back together with former One Direction star Harry Styles … so that’s an option.

“I only met him one time at an event with Kendall and he seemed like a gentleman. I hear he plays golf, that’s good,” the 70-year-old told Capital Breakfast in January before musing that they should give their romance a second shot. “Yeah, she always speaks very highly of him, and, yeah, I think they did [have a good connection]. I don’t know whatever happened, but yeah.”

It seems as though the “Sign of the Times” singer, 26, has passed Caitlyn’s test of approval for Kar-Jenner boyfriends, so it would be an easy rekindling. “You know, I’ve got a lot of girls and [when] you see what they bring home sometimes, it’s just like, ‘What the hell are you thinking?!’” she revealed to the outlet. “But I keep my mouth shut, I don’t bring that up.”

Either way, we won’t be expecting a little bundle of joy from our girl Kendall any time soon!