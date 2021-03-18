Steamy! Kendall Jenner flaunted her incredible curves in a sexy sweatpants selfie in boyfriend Devin Booker‘s walk-in closet, according to the Daily Mail.

On Wednesday, March 17, the 25-year-old shared the sultry snapshot to her Instagram Stories, in which she struck a pose in a pair of sweatpants by Cherry Los Angeles and a black Skims bra designed by sister Kim Kardashian. Several shelves stacked with sneakers could be seen behind her in the photo.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the NBA player, 24, made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day — and have been “getting serious” since then, an insider previously told Life & Style.

The 818 Tequila founder “wouldn’t have gone public” with the Phoenix Suns star if she didn’t feel confident in their strength as a couple. “Especially on Valentine’s Day, that was intentional and a sign that things have definitely stepped up between them,” the source noted. “And they make a really cute couple. She definitely sees a future together.”

The dynamic duo sparked romance rumors in April 2020 after being spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. Six months later, the Michigan native joined the Vogue cover model and her famous family on a getaway to Tahiti for Kim’s 40th birthday bash. He also attended Kendall’s Halloween-themed birthday party a few weeks later, where the pair posed for a sexy photo booth pic that ended up on the supermodel’s Instagram following the event.

Over those months, the pair got to know each other “pretty well,” the insider revealed. “Kendall’s been the one [in the] family holding out to go public with a serious romance, until now. She’s gotten super close to Devin, who she says is the first person to get her one hundred percent.”

The couple has a lot in common and it has helped them develop a strong bond. “He knows when to lay back, when to be silly and when to leave her alone. They’re a lot alike,” the source explained. “He makes her laugh, and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too. This is definitely a romance to watch.”