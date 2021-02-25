She’s at it again! Kendall Jenner revealed photos from an intimate and romantic getaway with boyfriend Devin Booker — and she made sure to include a steamy bikini picture to complete the photo set.

“I’m a spy,” the 25-year-old captioned the series of nine photos posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, February 24. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared two images of her boyfriend, 24, drenched in shadow amid a dreamy sunset. She also posted a snapshot of her ~assets~ in a brown string bikini.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

It’s clear the supermodel is head over heels for the Phoenix Suns player. On February 17, Kendall flaunted a romantic gift from Louis Vuitton that celebrated her new relationship. She posted a video of a small clear case adorned with the legendary fashion house’s iconic monogram and filled with roses. The leather handle on the case was stamped with the initials “KJ & DB,” which is totally romantic.

Kenny and the NBA star made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day after months of speculation from fans. They first sparked romance rumors almost a year prior in April 2020, while enjoying a road trip to Sedona, Arizona.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram (2)

Five months later, they sparked romance rumors again when the E! personality was seen picking the basketball player up from LAX airport in September 2020.

An insider told In Touch that the pair’s chemistry was “off the charts” the same month. “They can’t keep their hands off each other. They have a natural rapport that isn’t forced,” the source noted, adding that the dynamic duo has a lot in common. “They love traveling together, they love eating really bad food. They like the same movies, there are no awkward moments.”

Next, Devin accompanied Kendall to Tahiti to celebrate big sister Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday in October 2020. At the end of the month, the 818 Tequila founder hosted a Halloween-themed birthday party that the shooting guard attended. The couple even took a sexy snapshot together in the photo booth during the bash.

In January 2021, the Michigan native shared a sexy bikini photo of his lady love via his Instagram Stories, praising her for the world to see. Less than a month later, the Vogue cover model was photographed rocking Devin’s team’s sweatshirt while out and about in Los Angeles.