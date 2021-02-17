Sweet partner alert! Kendall Jenner flaunted her relationship with boyfriend Devin Booker via her Instagram Stories while showing off a sentimental gift on Wednesday, February 17.

The 25-year-old posted a video of a small yet lavish clear case featuring the Louis Vuitton logo. The box was filled with white roses and had a leather handle that was custom monogrammed with “KJ & DB,” both Kendall and Devin’s initials. Talk about romantic!

Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared a video of several different bouquets and floral arrangements. “Love coming home to flowers,” she captioned the clip. The flowers could mean Kenny’s man, 24, was showing her some love with the thoughtful presents, but it is unclear who sent them.

The supermodel and the Phoenix Suns player made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day after months of speculation. Kendall shared a snapshot of the athlete lying on top of her as she laughed on her Instagram Stories and included a white heart emoji.

The pair sparked romance rumors in April 2020, when they were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona, together. Kendall was photographed picking Devin up from LAX airport five months later in September 2020. The following month, the basketballer accompanied the Vogue cover girl to Tahiti to celebrate her big sister Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday.

Kendall and Devin’s chemistry is “off the charts,” an insider told In Touch in September 2020. “They can’t keep their hands off each other. They have a natural rapport that isn’t forced.” Plus, the dynamic duo has a lot in common, which has been huge in terms of developing their bond. “They love traveling together, they love eating really bad food,” the source explained. “They like the same movies, there are no awkward moments.”

In late October 2020, the shooting guard attended the E! personality’s Halloween-themed birthday party — and even took a steamy photo with her in a photo booth at the event. Two months later, Devin opened up about his attraction to Kendall while reposting one of her sexy bikini selfies to his Instagram Stories. “Whew,” he captioned the post in January 2021. The runway star was spotted wearing one of Devin’s team’s sweatshirts while out and about in Los Angeles the next month.

It’s clear the lovebirds are head over heels for one another.