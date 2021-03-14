Supporting bae! Kendall Jenner shared the cutest video of boyfriend Devin Booker‘s dog walking around in the Phoenix Suns player’s jersey on Saturday, March 13.

In footage posted to her Instagram Stories, the 25-year-old followed the athlete’s pup around so she could capture the 24-year-old’s last name and number — 1 — on the dog’s back. Hours later, the Michigan native reposted the clip to his own Instagram Stories and added, “Big guard.”

Kendall Jenner/Instagram; Devin Booker/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the NBA player have been “getting serious” since making their relationship Instagram official in February, an insider exclusively told Life & Style on March 3. The supermodel shared a loved-up snapshot of the couple cuddling on a countertop with a heart emoji on it to signify that she was off the market.

In fact, Kendall “wouldn’t have gone public” with Devin if she wasn’t confident that they would go the distance as a couple. “Especially on Valentine’s Day, that was intentional and a sign that things have definitely stepped up between them,” the source added. “And they make a really cute couple. She definitely sees a future together.”

The dynamic duo sparked romance rumors during a road trip to Sedona, Arizona, in April 2020. Six months later, Devin accompanied Kendall to Tahiti to celebrate big sister Kim Kardashian‘s milestone 40th birthday in October. The same month, the shooting guard attended the 818 Tequila founder’s Halloween-themed birthday party — and they even took a steamy photo together in a photo booth during the event.

In all that time, the University of Kentucky alum has gotten to know the reality star “pretty well,” the insider told Life & Style. “Kendall’s been the one [in the] family holding out to go public with a serious romance, until now. She’s gotten super close to Devin, who she says is the first person to get her one hundred percent.”

“He knows when to lay back, when to be silly and when to leave her alone. They’re a lot alike,” the insider raved. “He makes her laugh, and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too. This is definitely a romance to watch.”