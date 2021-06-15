Getting flirty! Devin Booker thirsted over girlfriend Kendall Jenner’s sexy bikini photos on Monday, June 14.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 25, posted a slew of photos via Instagram that showed her rocking a red and yellow patterned thong bikini and a sheer cover-up crop top. She used a lotion emoji to caption her steamy photo shoot.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The model limited the number of comments, allowing just eight people to leave their thoughts on her photos. “Hurry up naa,” Devin, 24, wrote, seemingly asking his gorgeous girlfriend to come over.

Kendall and Devin have been publicly packing on the PDA more than ever in recent months. The duo took their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021 after fueling dating rumors for more than a year.

Amid their sweet romance, the Phoenix Suns player has become part of Kenny’s brood. An insider exclusively told Life & Style the famous family “adores” Devin, and he “fits in perfectly.”

“Devin’s sweet, he’s funny, he’s a gentleman and all-around a great guy … He’s become a member of the family,” the insider gushed in June, adding Devin has “gotten a thumbs up from everyone in the family,” including Kris and Kylie Jenner, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

Luckily, Kendall is just as crazy over the NBA player. “For the first time in her life, she‘s really into being part of a couple,” continued the insider. “She’s flaunting her relationship with Devin like never before.”

“Kendall has always been super private about her personal life, so that’s why it’s so surprising that she’s sharing so much on social media,” explained the insider. “She never thought she’d get to that point, but she’s really enjoying posting silly pics of the two of them. Her life isn’t typical — she gets that — so this makes her feel normal.”

It seems their relationship is getting even more serious. A second insider exclusively told Life & Style in June that Devin “says he’s ready to put a ring on it.”

“There’s really no rush, but they do keep talking about next steps,” divulged the insider. “They have become very serious lately, talking about their futures, about spending more time together and even how they would like to be young parents.”