Going strong! Kendall Jenner’s family “adores” her boyfriend, Devin Booker, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “He’s a little shy at times, but he fits in perfectly.”

“Devin’s sweet, he’s funny, he’s a gentleman and all around a great guy … He’s become a member of the family,” the insider gushes about the Phoenix Suns player, 24.

Shutterstock (3)

Even better, the Michigan native makes the A-list model, 25, “really happy.” Devin has “gotten a thumbs up from everyone in the family,” including Kris and Kylie Jenner, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

Needless to say, Kendall is head over heels for the NBA player. “For the first time in her life, she‘s really into being part of a couple,” adds the insider. “She’s flaunting her relationship with Devin like never before.”

Kendall and Devin love showing little glimpses inside their relationship via social media. The athlete shared a photo of his gorgeous girlfriend rocking his jersey on June 4 via his Instagram Story. Days earlier, Kenny called her man one of her “favorite boys” in an Instagram snapshot with her pals Fai Khadra and Harry Hudson.

The adorable couple took their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021 after sparking romance rumors for more than a year.

“Kendall has always been super private about her personal life, so that’s why it’s so surprising that she’s sharing so much on social media,” explains the insider. “She never thought she’d get to that point, but she’s really enjoying posting silly pics of the two of them. Her life isn’t typical — she gets that — so this makes her feel normal.”

That being said, a second insider previously told Life & Style the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “definitely sees a future” with her guy, and they’ve been “getting serious” in recent months.

Although Kenny played a prank on her family in May where she pretended that she got engaged to Devin, it doesn’t look like these two are in any rush to walk down the aisle. A source told Us Weekly in March the reality TV family “respects Kendall’s decision to not jump into an engagement,” adding, “They just want her to be happy with whomever she’s with.”