Love is in the air for Kendall Jenner! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gushed over a never-before-seen photo of boyfriend Devin Booker on Saturday, May 29.

Via her Instagram Stories, the 25-year-old shared a snapshot of the NBA player, 24, leaning his head back against a headrest in the passenger seat of a car with one of Kendall’s dogs leaning into his shoulder. She also included the weary face emoji in the post.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Last week, the Phoenix Suns player surprised the supermodel with a lavish floral display in her stunning backyard in honor of the launch of her new tequila brand, 818. The extravagant arrangement, which was designed by family friend Jeff Leatham, consisted of aloe plants, lemon trees, stones, candles and a display of the company’s 818 logo.

Earlier this month, Kendall hinted that she and the basketball star are open to building a future together. During Kourtney Kardashian‘s Poosh Wellness festival, she and the Vogue cover girl played “Truth or Dare,” during which the 42-year-old dared her younger sibling to text the family group chat and pretend she and Devin had gotten engaged. “It’s believable so I will do it,” Kendall said during the video.

The dynamic duo made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day — and since then, they’ve been “getting serious” as a couple, an insider previously told Life & Style. “Especially on Valentine’s Day, that was intentional and a sign that things have definitely stepped up between them,” the source noted. “They make a really cute couple. She definitely sees a future together.”

“Kendall’s been the one in the family holding out to go public with a serious romance, until now,” the insider added. “She’s gotten super close to Devin, who she says is the first person to get her one hundred percent.”

It’s clear the Los Angeles native and the Michigan native are head over heels for one another. “He knows when to lay back, when to be silly and when to leave her alone. They’re a lot alike,” a second source previously gushed about the pair. “He makes her laugh, and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too. This is definitely a romance to watch.”