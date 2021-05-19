So romantic! Kendall Jenner‘s boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker, surprised her with a sweet plant display in her stunning backyard in honor of the release of her new tequila brand, 818.

In a video posted to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s Instagram Stories, the 25-year-old flaunted the lavish botanical arrangement — including what appeared to be aloe plants, lemon trees, candles, stones and a display of the company’s 818 logo — and tagged both her boyfriend, 24, and the Kardashian-Jenner family‘s resident floral guru, Jeff Leatham, in the post.

It’s no surprise to see the Phoenix Suns player making big gestures for the supermodel. In fact, Kendall revealed during a “Truth or Dare” game for Poosh with sister Kourtney Kardashian earlier this month that she and the athlete are open to solidifying their future. When the 42-year-old dared Kendall to text the family group chat and pretend she and Devin had gotten engaged, she responded, “It’s believable so I will do it.”

The dynamic duo sparked romance rumors during an Arizona road trip in April 2020. They made their relationship Instagram official with a cozy snapshot on Valentine’s Day — and have been “getting serious” ever since, an insider previously told Life & Style. “Especially on Valentine’s Day, that was intentional and a sign that things have definitely stepped up between them,” the source added. “They make a really cute couple. She definitely sees a future together.”

“Kendall’s been the one in the family holding out to go public with a serious romance, until now,” the insider noted. “She’s gotten super close to Devin, who she says is the first person to get her one hundred percent.”

The pair are so connected that their bond appears to be unstoppable. “He knows when to lay back, when to be silly and when to leave her alone. They’re a lot alike,” a second source previously gushed about the lovebirds. “He makes her laugh, and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too. This is definitely a romance to watch.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Devin’s sweet botanical display in Kendall’s lavish backyard!