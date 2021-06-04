Supportive girlfriend alert! Kendall Jenner shared a photo of boyfriend Devin Booker during his team’s recent game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, June 3.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 25, posted a zoomed-in snapshot of the NBA star, 24, while he was on the court mid-game to her Instagram Stories. The model attended the game with close pal and family friend Fai Khadra, whom she shared footage of prior to the photo. The 29-year-old cheered Devin on in the clip.

Days earlier, she gave Devin a sweet shout-out and called him one of her “favorite boys” alongside Fai and family friend Harry Hudson on her Instagram Stories. The post was in honor of Harry’s birthday, but her decision to include the athlete in the post wasn’t lost on fans.

The Vogue cover model and the basketball player sparked romance rumors in April 2020 when they embarked on a road trip together in Arizona. He joined Kendall’s famous family on their family trip to Tahiti to celebrate Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday in October 2020. By Valentine’s Day, the pair made their relationship Instagram official.

Since going public, the reality star and the shooting guard have been “getting serious,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She definitely sees a future together.” The source noted that Kendall “wouldn’t have gone public” with the Michigan native if she wasn’t confident about their bond. “Especially on Valentine’s Day,” the insider added. “That was intentional and a sign that things have definitely stepped up between them.”

The source also noted the happy couple get along really well. “She’s gotten super close to Devin, who she says is the first person to get her one hundred percent,” the insider said.

Kendall’s famous family is also on board with the eldest Jenner daughter’s romance. “The Kardashian clan is fond of him for sure,” an additional insider told Us Weekly in March. “They’ve gotten to spend a lot of time with him and find him very charming, respectful and fun!”

Despite their approval, they also “respect Kendall’s decision to not jump into an engagement,” the outlet reported. “They just want her to be happy with whomever she’s with.”