Cuties! Kendall Jenner gave her boyfriend, Devin Booker, a rare shout-out on Instagram. “Favorite boys,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a throwback vacation photo of Devin and her best friends Harry Hudson and Fai Khadra.

Although the post was technically in honor of Harry’s birthday on Wednesday, June 2, it’s clear Kendall, 25, wanted to show Devin, 24, some love, too! The supermodel and professional basketball player “are getting serious,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She definitely sees a future together.”

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kendall and Devin first sparked dating rumors in April 2020. The A-list couple later went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day in February 2021. The E! personality, who is known for keeping her love life out of the spotlight, “wouldn’t have gone public” with Devin if they weren’t taking their romance to the next level, assured the insider. “Especially on Valentine’s Day, that was intentional and a sign that things have definitely stepped up between them.”

Kendall and Devin are “a lot alike,” the source said. “He knows when to lay back, when to be silly and when to leave her alone. He makes her laugh, and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too.”

Of course, approval from Kendall’s loved ones is major. “The Kardashian clan is fond of him for sure,” a separate insider told Us Weekly in March. “They’ve gotten to spend a lot of time with him and find him very charming, respectful and fun!” Most notably, the Michigan native attended Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday celebration in Turks and Caicos in October 2020.

As much as the reality TV family likes Devin, they “respect Kendall’s decision to not jump into an engagement,” the source added. “They just want her to be happy with whomever she’s with.”

Prior to Devin, Kendall’s dating history includes Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, Harry Styles and A$AP Rocky. As for Devin, he and ex-Kardashian BFF Jordyn Woods sparked dating rumors briefly in 2018.