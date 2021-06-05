She made it to his feed! Kendall Jenner‘s boyfriend, Devin Booker, shared an adorable rare photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wearing one of his Phoenix Suns jerseys on Friday, June 4.

“BeLegendary,” the 24-year-old captioned a series of ten various Instagram photos and videos, including paparazzi shots, tweets and clips of him playing during games. The basketball player nestled a snapshot of his girlfriend, 25, facing away from the camera and showing off his jersey within the set of images and footage. His last name and player number “1” was slightly covered by her hair in the picture.

Courtesy of Devin Booker/Instagram

The Michigan native and the reality star sparked romance rumors in April 2020 after they were spotted on a road trip together in Arizona. Six months later, Devin accompanied Kendall on her family’s big trip to Tahiti to celebrate Kim Kardashian‘s milestone 40th birthday. On Valentine’s Day, the dynamic duo made their relationship Instagram official with a photo of them cuddling.

Since going public, the pair have been “getting serious” about their relationship, an insider previously told Life & Style. “She definitely sees a future together.” The source added that the Vogue cover model “wouldn’t have gone public” with the shooting guard if she wasn’t confident about their connection. “Especially on Valentine’s Day,” the insider added. “That was intentional and a sign that things have definitely stepped up between them.”

After over a year of dating, the athlete and the model have a rich and loving bond that appears to be rooted in their similarities as people. “She’s gotten super close to Devin, who she says is the first person to get her one hundred percent,” the insider gushed.

Kendall’s family is so thrilled about her blossoming relationship. “The Kardashian clan is fond of him for sure,” a source revealed to Us Weekly in March. “They’ve gotten to spend a lot of time with him and find him very charming, respectful and fun!” While the reality TV crew approves of Kenny’s relationship, they also “respect Kendall’s decision to not jump into an engagement,” the outlet reported. “They just want her to be happy with whomever she’s with.”