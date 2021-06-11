Here comes the bride? Kendall Jenner‘s boyfriend, Devin Booker, “says he’s ready to put a ring on it,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

According to the insider, the supermodel’s famous family, including sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, thinks “it’s only a matter of time” before Devin, 24, proposes.

Kendall, 25, and the professional basketball player, who began dating in July 2020, “have become very serious lately, talking about their futures, about spending more time together and even how they would like to be young parents,” says the source. “There’s really no rush, but they do keep talking about next steps.”

Devin “knows” the E! personality “would like some sort of a commitment,” the insider notes. “Everyone has a feeling that something will happen this soon.”

Thankfully, the Phoenix Suns star has a positive relationship with Kendall’s loved ones. The Kardashian-Jenner bunch “adore” Devin, a separate source previously revealed to Life & Style. “He’s a little shy at times, but he fits in perfectly. He’s sweet, he’s funny, he’s a gentleman and all-around a great guy … he’s become a member of the family.”

In the past, Kendall has been notoriously private about who she’s dating, but it looks like Devin is the exception! “For the first time in her life, she‘s really into being part of a couple,” the insider explained. “She’s flaunting her relationship with Devin like never before.”

Courtesy Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The lovebirds became Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, and Kendall has been giving fans glimpses of their romance ever since. “It’s so surprising that she’s sharing so much on social media,” added the source. “She never thought she’d get to that point, but she’s really enjoying posting silly pics of the two of them. Her life isn’t typical — she gets that — so this makes her feel normal.”

Prior to Devin, Kendall was romantically linked to a handful of A-list men, including Harry Styles, A$AP Rocky, Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin. As for Devin, he was rumored to be dating ex-Kardashian BFF Jordyn Woods in 2018.