Awkward! Kylie Jenner Attends the Same Party as Ex Tyga and His New Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson

Awkward? Kylie Jenner attended the same party as ex Tyga and his new girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 8.

Kylie, 23, was photographed leaving the hot spot wearing a brown blazer with a white shirt during the early hours of Friday, April 9. She appeared to be exiting the party solo, but she posted about hanging out with sister Kendall Jenner via Instagram while at the event.

On her Instagram Story, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a clip that showed the model, 25, pouring shots of her 818 Tequila. Kenny, who rocked an orange tank top and black leather pants at the bash, was photographed leaving Nice Guy with boyfriend Devin Booker later that night.

As for Tyga, 31, he rolled up wearing leather pants, a black jacket and a white cap that said “L.A.” across the top. His girlfriend, 22, was a few steps behind in white jeans and a matching bra top. Amber Rose was also pictured standing close by.

It’s unclear if Tyga and Kylie crossed paths inside because it didn’t appear to be a small party, and the guest list was chock-full of A-listers. Drake, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were a few celebs also in attendance during the big night.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and “Taste” rapper called it quits in 2016 after years together. Tyga opened up about their high-profile romance during an interview with Big Boy TV in December 2020 and admitted it was hard to focus on his own career while navigating the spotlight with Kylie.

“When you’re in a very public relationship like that, it’s hard for other people to see you differently than that,” he said at the time, confessing it was a big adjustment for him. “Being in that it took a lot, career-wise, everything. It overshadowed a lot of my talents and a lot of things that I worked hard for.”

“It got to the point where it was like, ‘I respect you, you respect me.’ I think it’s a mutual thing. This is what needs to happen,” Tyga explained about their amicable split. “When something is so damaged or something is just not right, you can’t fix it in a moment. The only thing is time.”

Tyga and his new lady love went Instagram official in February 2021 when Camaryn posted a photo of their trip to Walk Disney World together. They’ve been heating up ever since.

