His biggest fan! Kendall Jenner shared a clip from boyfriend Devin Booker‘s basketball game to her Instagram Story on Monday, April 26. The professional athlete, who plays shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns, was in New York City to compete against the Knicks. Thankfully, the supermodel’s beau came out on top and beat the home team 118 to 110!

Of course, Kendall, 25, and Devin, 24, also managed to have some fun while staying in NYC. The lovebirds, who went public with their relationship in February, were spotted heading to dinner at celebrity hot spot Carbone on Saturday, April 24.

MEGA

Since sparking dating rumors in April 2020, Kendall and Devin have kept their romance pretty low-key. However, the A-list pair “are getting serious,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She definitely sees a future together.”

Kendall and Devin are “a lot alike,” the insider added. “He makes her laugh and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too. This is definitely a romance to watch.”

As for settling down and starting a family? Kendall isn’t quite there … yet! During a March episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the E! personality opened up about the possibility of having children. As it stands, she’s the only sibling in her famous family without kids.

Kim Kardashian is a mother of four; Kourtney Kardashian is a mother of three; Khloé Kardashian is a mother of one; Rob Kardashian is a father of one and Kylie Jenner is a mother of one.

“I think it also started to hit me when I saw Kylie was having a baby,” Kendall explained in a private confessional. “And then … one of my best friends is having a baby, and she’s my age. So, I’m like, ‘Cool, I’m a little jealous, but it’s fine.’” The Victoria’s Secret alum was seemingly referring to her BFF Gigi Hadid, who welcomed her daughter, Khai, with boyfriend Zayn Malik, in September 2020.

“Sometimes, I just see Stormi [Webster] and True [Thompson] and Chicago [West] all playing together, and I’m like ‘I want kids badly soon, too,’” Kendall added. Later on in the episode, Khloé recruited Kendall to babysit the darling brood, after which she admitted she still wants to be a mom but “maybe not this second.”