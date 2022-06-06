Kylie Jenner is the latest star to wear an article of clothing with a nude optical illusion. She donned a flesh-colored bikini top with neatly drawn nipples where it made the reality star appear as if she were topless in two Monday, June 6, Instagram photos.

“Free the nipple,” Kylie, 24, wrote in the caption. She shared the photos wearing the nearly NSFW bikini top, which were taken to show a close-up of her chest and decolletage while looking upwards towards her stunning face and blue sky.

Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie has been vacationing at Southern Utah’s luxurious Amangiri resort with friends and appeared to do an impromptu fashion shoot in her racy swimwear. An Instagram photo she posted an hour prior showed the cosmetics mogul in her villa’s private pool, where her body was fully underwater except for her arms and head resting on the pool’s edge. The top of the string bikini could be seen going behind her neck, but it wasn’t until the following snapshots where she showed off that it was a “naked” style.

The Kardashians star has been giving her fans an eyeful when it comes to her killer swimsuit body during this getaway. She donned a plunging silver one-piece for a day of boating on nearby Lake Powell with pals. Against the red rock canyon walls, Kylie absolutely glowed in her metallic swimsuit, which showed off her figure’s post-baby snapback since giving birth to a son she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 2.

Kylie’s tummy is already so flat and her waistline just as slim as it was before her latest pregnancy. The new mom admitted she gained 60 pounds while pregnant with her baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed. Kylie announced his moniker was “Wolf Webster” several weeks after his birth, but she and Travis later changed their minds after deciding their son and his wildlife-inspired name weren’t a good match.

The “nipple” bikini Kylie donned is similar to other racy outfits stars have been wearing that show off body parts which make them look naked. Actress Bella Thorne wore an optical-illusion dress by Sergio Castaño Peña in March that made it appear as if her nude body was showing underneath a red figure-hugging gown, although the nipples, belly button and other body parts were simply drawn onto the fabric.