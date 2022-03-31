Bella Thorne *Kind of* Bares It All in Skin-Tight Dress: See Photos of Her Wild Look

She’s killing it! Bella Thorne showed off her fashionista side with a skin-tight red dress at a Morbius screening on Wednesday, March 30.

The former Disney Channel star, 24, walked the red carpet alongside sister Dani Thorne wearing a red dress that seemingly showed off a woman’s body. She paired the look with shiny red heels and let her signature long locks flow free over her shoulders. Bella looked stunning as she posed for the cameras.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the actress has walked various red carpets in head-turning looks. The Shake It Up! alum has also been candid about her ongoing body image struggles.

“This is what I look like when I’m stressed … when I’m stressed it’s hard for me to work up an appetite,” Bella shared via Instagram in January 2019 when posting photos amid her “health” journey. “I’m all about being yourself loving your body yada yada but these photos they make me not love anything about it. Looking back on these times and what this biz, and movies and life can do to you and everything along with that. But you know I look at this picture and I’m also proud. I’m so f–king proud because this year I gained all my weight back and more !!!! And I feel good but I do feel like I need to get back in the gym so I can be healthier in general. Eating the right things (double quarter pounders not included) so my body has the energy it needs to keep moving forward … keep moving forward.”

Bella is also not one for keeping her relationship under wraps. She got engaged to longtime love Benjamin Mascolo in March 2021, and the duo have been sharing details about their forthcoming wedding ever since.

“The truth is, we have so much work, we want to find the time to enjoy the wedding. We don’t want to rush it,” the Italian musician, 28, explained to Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. “We don’t want it to be between jobs and projects because it’s such an important moment of our life because it has to be the best days of our life. And it’s already stressful to organize a big wedding like we want to do, so that’s already enough on our plate.”

And the couple is so in love!

“I’ve never felt like this in my life,” Bella gushed to Elite Daily in April 2021. “I also think that when you find a partner that deals with you well … that seems like a negative connotation but in relationships everyone has their thing, everyone has their good and bad. With Ben, he always finds a way to really comfort me, and to find a way to make my emotions valid.”

