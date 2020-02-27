Love is real, y’all! Actress Bella Thorne took to her Instagram Stories to show off some sweet gestures from her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, as she wrapped her last day on the set of an upcoming movie on February 26. Needless to say, we’re obsessed with the bouquet and adorable dinner set-up the Italian pop star crafted for his lady.

“Aw, Dad. Daddy. You’re so cute,” the 22-year-old gushed over her boyfriend, 26, in a sweet video clip where the singer held a yellow, orange and red rose bouquet. She captioned the clip, “Papi brings me flowers for the last day.” But believe it or not, Ben had more than just the one bouquet up his sleeve. “I have flowers at home but I forgot them at home so when you get home, you have other flowers,” he told the brunette beauty on camera. Too adorable!

Courtesy of Benjamin Mascolo Instagram

“Daddy,” she captioned a second video of the promised at-home flowers, complete with a candlelit table. Clearly, the European heartthrob wanted to make bae feel super special on her final day of filming. So thoughtful!

It’s no surprise to see these two cuties acting head over heels for one another. In fact, the couple sparked engagement rumors after a ~suggestive~ Instagram post back in late January.

“Big announcement coming soon. I’m so happy,” Bella captioned a photo of her man looking super handsome in a suit with a hand on her leg while they appeared to be enjoying themselves in Venice. Plus, she added three engagement ring emojis to the caption hammer home her point … and get fans questioning.

Unfortunately, nothing came of the potential engagement moment — but they still had the loveliest Valentine’s Day just a few weeks later. The dynamic duo was spotted having dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles on the loved-up night, holding hands and enjoying each other. Hours before, the actress shared a sweet set of snaps of the couple reveling in the holiday.

“Running away together BRB,” Bella captioned a series of three pics of herself and her beau snuggled up and kissing. “HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!!! Who wants to be our third?” Along with tons of fans asking to jump into a ~thruple~ with the pair, Ben also commented on the post. “I love you!!” he wrote. “Happy Valentine’s Day babe.”