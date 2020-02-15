Gotta love a romantic night out! Actress Bella Thorne and her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, were spotted heading to a Valentine’s Day dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles on February 14. Needless to say, we can’t get enough of how cute this celeb couple has been lately.

Both the former Disney starlet, 22, and the Italian pop star, 26, rocked similar black-on-black looks, wearing leather jackets and sunglasses into the celeb hotspot. Bella also donned bright blue streaks in her brown hair — and obviously, they look awesome on her.

The sweet couple seemed really happy to be with each other for the loved-up holiday … and there’s no surprises there. Most recently, the dynamic duo sparked engagement rumors on social media in late January.

“Big announcement coming soon. I’m so happy,” Bella captioned a photo of her beau looking handsome in a suit with a hand on her leg while they seemingly hung out in Venice. She even added three engagement ring emojis to hammer home her point.

It seems as though nothing close to an engagement came of the moment, though. But that doesn’t mean they’ve stopped hinting at it. Before hitting the town for V-Day date night, the cute couple took some suggestive photos together … ones that seemed like another engagement tease.

“Running away together BRB,” Bella captioned a series of three photos of the couple snuggled up and kissing while she rocked some huge rings, though none of which were on ~that~ finger. “HAPPY VALENTINES DAY!!! Who wants to be our third?”

Naturally, fans and followers flocked to the comments section to offer themselves up as tribute. LOL! “I volunteer to join the hottest couple!!” one fan wrote, while another added, “Uhhh, this girl right here.” Another fan gushed, “Couple of the year.”

Plus, Ben also commented on the sugary-sweet post. “I love you!!” he wrote. “Happy Valentine’s Day babe.” Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Bella and Benjamin arriving for a romantic Valentine’s dinner!