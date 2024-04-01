Music’s biggest stars from across all genres hit up the iHeartRadio Music Awards at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater on Monday, April 1, and while some celebrities always shine bright on the red carpet with their outfits, others disappoint.

With Beyoncé receiving the night’s Innovator Award, she’s bound to be hard to beat when it came to her fashion. She’s currently in her country era following the release of her new album, Cowboy Carter.

Country music sensation Lainey Wilson is also on hand, and she slays the red carpet in her elevated bell bottom looks. With such a variety of music fashionistas attending the iHeartRadio Awards, it will make for quite a collection of best and worst dressed stars on the red carpet.