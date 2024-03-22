Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Bell Bottom Queen Lainey Wilson’s Iconic CMT Awards Looks: Photos

Getty

Atta Girl! Bell Bottom Queen Lainey Wilson’s Iconic CMT Awards Looks: Fashion Photos

Fashion & Beauty
Mar 22, 2024 6:19 pm·
By
Picture

Lainey Wilson’s red carpet style is unmatched, and she proves it every time she has stepped out to the CMT Awards

Amazon Big Spring Sale

Deal of the Day

50 Shockingly Good Deals in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale View Deal

The “Heart Like a Truck” artist made her first appearance at the fan-voted show in 2019. Just four years later, she took home her first CMT Award for Collaborative Video of the Year with HARDY for their song “wait in the truck.”

While the jury is still out on what the Yellowstone star will don on the red carpet at the 2024 ceremony, if the past four appearances are any indication, bell bottoms are a solid bet. 

Country Takes Texas! CMT Awards Return to Austin for 2nd Year in a Row
 Country Takes Texas! CMT Awards Return to Austin for 2nd Year in a Row
Picture