Lainey Wilson’s red carpet style is unmatched, and she proves it every time she has stepped out to the CMT Awards.

The “Heart Like a Truck” artist made her first appearance at the fan-voted show in 2019. Just four years later, she took home her first CMT Award for Collaborative Video of the Year with HARDY for their song “wait in the truck.”

While the jury is still out on what the Yellowstone star will don on the red carpet at the 2024 ceremony, if the past four appearances are any indication, bell bottoms are a solid bet.