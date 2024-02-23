When he found out his rock band, Hootie & the Blowfish, wouldn’t be going on tour back in 2008, “I knew it was time to go to Nashville and see if I could do it,” says the South Carolina native, 56.
2 of 8
Kelly Clarkson
Pop music made the Texan, 41, famous, but she often croons country tunes on “Kellyoke” and has dueted with Garth Brooks and Jason Aldean.
3 of 8
Lil Nas X
The provocative Atlanta rapper, 24, first rose to fame with “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, in 2019.
4 of 8
Beyonce
Her Ivy Park Rodeo collection was the first hint! On March 29, the Houston-born superstar, 42, drops her first country album, Renaissance Act II, with twangy tracks like “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages.”
5 of 8
Nelly
“I always wanted to be an artist that was evolving,” the St. Louis-raised rapper, 49, said of his 2021 album, Heartland, which features guests including Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown and Jimmie Allen.
6 of 8
Post Malone
“Country record is coming. We made such sick music down in Nashville,” the Texas-raised singer, 28, said after his debut at the CMAs in 2023 alongside Morgan Wallen.
7 of 8
Gwen Stefani
She’s an Oklahoma girl now! “I’ve definitely bounced [around] different genres, but this was one I never imagined,” the 54-year-old singer, who’s dabbled in pop, rock and ska, says of being nominated for a CMT Award alongside hubby Blake Shelton.
8 of 8
Jessica Simpson
“Growing up in Texas, I was always surrounded by country music,” the former pop princess, 43, said of embracing the genre in 2008.