katy perry rocks sheer dress at 2024 iheartradio awards

Katy Perry left very little to the imagination with her look at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The pop star put her black lingerie on full display underneath a completely sheer dress.
The see-through ensemble was made of mesh material and had red ribbons tied down each side. Katy, 39, looked beyond fierce as she hit the red carpet while wearing sunglasses as an accessory.
At the show, she presented SZA with the Song of the Year award for her hit “Kill Bill.”
Katy paired her see-through look with knee-high boots and sunglasses. She showed off black lingerie underneath the mesh ensemble.
The risqué outfit was held together with red ties down each side of the dress. Katy wore her long dark hair styled in waves to complete her look.
Inside the awards show, Katy ran into Meghan Trainor and they posed for a photo together. Meghan rocked a white dress for the occasion.
Katy was a presenter at the iHeartRadio Awards and she took the stage to give SZA the Song of the Year Award. She proudly watched as the rapper gave her acceptance speech.
Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, got the chance to spend some time with Katy backstage at the iHeartRadio Awards. The trio took a picture together at the show.
Katy also ran into Beyoncé, who was the recipient of the Innovator Award. The ladies brought a ton of star power to one picture when they posed together backstage.