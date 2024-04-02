katy perry rocks sheer dress at 2024 iheartradio awards

Katy Perry left very little to the imagination with her look at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The pop star put her black lingerie on full display underneath a completely sheer dress.

The see-through ensemble was made of mesh material and had red ribbons tied down each side. Katy, 39, looked beyond fierce as she hit the red carpet while wearing sunglasses as an accessory.

At the show, she presented SZA with the Song of the Year award for her hit “Kill Bill.”