Kelly Clarkson stopped by the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Monday, October 16 and she was dressed to kill for the promotional appearance. The singer put her weight loss on full display in a knee-length black dress, which featured sheer, lacy detailing throughout the sleeves and bodice. She paired the look with open-toed heels and had her blonde hair styled in loose waves to complete the look.

Kelly, 41, has been on the promo circuit quite a bit in the last few weeks. Not only did she release a deluxe version of her album Chemistry in September, but her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, returned on October 16 after a hiatus amid the writer’s strike. Fans cannot get enough of Kelly’s recent looks and have been begging her for her weight loss secrets following her many public outings.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Although Kelly’s initial weight loss of nearly 40 pounds happened in 2018, she appears to have slimmed down even more since splitting from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, in 2020. The pair’s divorce was finalized in March 2022 and Kelly has been very open about how the breakup took a toll on her.

However, she has not publicly commented on whether or not she’s shed any more weight since her marriage ended. Back in 2018, Kelly revealed that her initial weight loss was thanks to the book The Plant Paradox by Dr. Steven R. Gundry. The “Breakaway” singer started using Dr. Gundry’s tactics for clean, organic eating after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and thyroid issue.

“It’s basically about how we cook our food,” Kelly explained to Extra at the time. “Non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic.” In a separate interview on the Today show, she added, “It’s the same stuff you eat, I just use different ingredients. Even like fried chicken, I use cassava flour, tapioca, or almond flour and you use non-hormone chicken. Honestly, I’m going to be real with you, it’s really expensive to do.”

Kelly was married to Brandon for seven years before their 2020 split. The exes share two children, River, 9, and Remington, 7, who Kelly has primary custody of. Three years later, Kelly seems to be in a much better place, and is focused on work and family, rather than dating, right now.

“Do I have a boyfriend? No! And I’m not looking,” Kelly said on Instagram Live in September. “You know why? I love being single. I forgot. I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs.”