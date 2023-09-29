She’s in her single era! Kelly Clarkson recently opened up about her dating life following her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, revealing that she’s not really interested in getting back out there right now.

In an Instagram Live on September 22, Kelly, 41, explained that she has “a lot going on” in her life right now — but a boyfriend isn’t one of them.

“Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking. You know why? I love being single. I forgot,” the American Idol alum shared. “I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs.”

Kelly went on to admit that it’s “hard to start over” after a relationship doesn’t work out. “You know, you think you’re going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don’t,” she said.

Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon, 46, in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences,” Life & Style confirmed at the time. They were both declared legally single in August 2021, but their divorce proceedings continued until March 2022. The tense legal battle resulted in Kelly gaining primary custody of their two kids, River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7. However, it was ruled that Brandon would get the kids one weekend per month. The judge also ordered Kelly to pay her ex $45,601 per month in child and $115,000 in spousal support until January 31, 2024.

Amid their divorce, Kelly sparked romance rumors with fellow country singer Brett Eldredge when the two duetted on a Christmas song, “Under the Mistletoe,” in October 2020. However, Brett, 37, finally put the rumors to rest in a March interview with Hello!.

“Yeah, those [rumors] always come. It’s crazy but it’s just people I love to make music with,” he said. “I’ve been very fortunate to get to work with incredible women, and just powerful human beings and great people too, and to get to share the stage with them, it’s a dream.”

For her part, Kelly spoke about her friendship with Brett in her Live, revealing that they’ve stayed in touch and she “loves” him. She also said she would love to perform with him again.

“I like him so much. He is — I love his music, his country music, but I’m telling you what … I love his Christmas stuff,” she added.

In March, a source told Us Weekly that Kelly, who has gotten candid in recent months about feeling “limited” in her marriage to Brandon, is “currently enjoying the single life and all the freedoms that come along with it.”

“Kelly has joked about the fact that she’s going to be single forever, but at the same time she realizes forever is a long time,” the insider shared. “Although she truly doesn’t see herself dating or getting married again, her friends have encouraged her to at least be open to the idea of putting herself out there. However, it’s just not where her head is at right now.”