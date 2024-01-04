She really is Miss Independent! After two years of paying ex Brandon Blackstock monthly spousal support payments, Kelly Clarkson is making her final check out to her former husband.

“Kelly is feeling relieved that her spousal support to Brandon has come to an end,” a source told Us Weekly about the American Idol winner, 41, and the legal responsibility that is coming to an end. “She’s been ready for this for a while now and is so happy her payments to Brandon will be complete. It’s so nice knowing that this chapter of her life can close with the new year.”

“Kelly’s looking at this as a fresh start,” the source added. “She couldn’t be happier for a clean slate in 2024.”

Kelly and Brandon, 47, got married in 2013 and went on to welcome two children together, River, 9, and Remington, 7. Their time together came to a close in June 2020 when Kelly filed for divorce, and what ensued was a contentious legal battle.

The once-married couple settled in March 2022, with the singer agreeing to pay her ex a one-time lump sum of $1,326,161 as well as $115,000 a month in spousal support until January 2024. She also agreed to pay Brandon $45,601 a month in child support until their children are 18, graduate high school or become self-sufficient.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Their money battle did not end there, however, as a California labor commissioner ruled in December 2023 that Brandon owes his ex-wife $2,641,374 for unlawfully overseeing deals that should’ve been the responsibility of her agent and for overstepping his role as Kelly’s manager. Brandon’s legal team promptly filed an appeal, while Kelly is enjoying life in New York City as she films season 5 of The Kelly Clarkson Show. That’s not to say that the period of adjustment between her divorce and life today has been easy, however.

“The level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard,” Kelly told People during an interview published on Wednesday, January 3. “You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming,” she continued, alluding to songwriting as a means of expression.

The American Idol alum’s summer 2023 album, Chemistry, was not just a collection of hits for the songstress, but a “healthy outlet.”

“[Releasing Chemistry was like] taking my power back,” she said. “That sounds very therapy, but that’s because I love therapy, and I think it’s important to have those tools to navigate your life and relationships.”