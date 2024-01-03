Kelly Clarkson revealed how songwriting has helped her through difficult times in the wake of her bitter divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

“The level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard,” the American Idol alum, 41, told People during a ​Wednesday, January 3, interview. “You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming.”

On writing her album Chemistry, which was released in June 2023, Kelly said, “I didn’t see it other than: This is my outlet. I’m a let-go person; I don’t hold grudges. So it was really delving into what happened in my life and why — and what am I going to do about it?”

The “Stronger” singer continued, saying she “cannot express” her appreciation for her music’s ability to provide a “healthy outlet” for herself.

Kelly went on to say that releasing Chemistry was like “taking [her] power back.” “That sounds very therapy,” she added, “but that’s because I love therapy, and I think it’s important to have those tools to navigate your life and relationships.”

Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon, 47, in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. In November 2023, a California labor commissioner ordered Brandon, who also served as her music manager, to pay his ex-wife back $2.6 million in unlawful commissions. The deals totaling the large sum, the ruling concluded, should have been handled by a talent agent, not Brandon.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer ​later described her personal and professional relationship with Brandon as “limiting” during a June 2023 appearance on Glennon Doyle’s “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast.

“If you’re on the same path at the same time — and you’re actually working together, and every day communicating together and doing the work — I think that it could be beautiful,” Kelly said. “But for me, it wasn’t that and it was very limiting.”

In her January 3 interview with People, Kelly offered some advice to her 15-year-old self. “It’s going to get easier. I’ve always been that kind of person that’s a little hard on oneself. I’d be like, ‘It’s not going to happen anytime soon, but eventually it’ll get easier.’”

“Around 41, you’re really going to get your s–t together,” she added.

Now, after moving to New York City to film season 5 of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the single mom is looking to the future.

Reflecting on her time in The Big Apple so far, Kelly gushed to People, “Sometimes you don’t know what life has in store for you, and you think your life is going to go one way, and it’s OK that it doesn’t. You never know how beautiful that might be.”