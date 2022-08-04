Sharing her secrets! Kim Kardashian showed fans the “painful” procedure she uses to “tighten” her stomach months after receiving major backlash for her comments at the Met Gala about losing weight for the event.

“This is a game changer!!!” the reality star, 41, shared via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 3. “I did Morpheus laser to tighten my stomach at @drghavami’s spa @gpsaesthetics. I think it’s my fave laser but it’s painful lol but worth it!”

Later that same day, the reality star showed off the results after a scan that measured her “bone density & body fat percentage & all the good stuff to make sure you are fit and healthy.” In a separate series of Instagram Story posts, Kim wrote, “Takes about 7 minutes to get all the retails and do the body scan.”

Following her scan, Kim revealed that her bones are “stronger than 93-97% of people.” Her body fat percentage also went from 25 percent in 2021 to 18.8 percent during this scan, which she said put her in the “athlete category.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Skims founder’s recent social media posts come months after she received major backlash in May for revealing that she lost 16 pounds in order to fit into her Met Gala dress.

“I had to lose 16 pounds, down today, to be able to fit this but it was such a challenge. It was like a role. I was determined to fit,” she told real-life friend La La Anthony on the red carpet. “I don’t think they believed that I was going to do it, and I did it.”

At the New York City event, Kim wore the famed Bob Mackie dress the late Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. She also detailed her “strict” weight loss regimen to wear the dress during an interview with Vogue before walking the Met Gale red carpet.

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” Kim explained at the time, noting that the dress couldn’t be “altered at all” so “it was this or nothing.”

After receiving hate online for her seemingly unhealthy weight loss methods, Kim defended her diet in a June interview with The New York Times.

“I didn’t do anything unhealthy,” she shared. “To me, it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renee Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me.”

Kim added, “I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose weight in a short period of time?’”