Flaunting her physique! Kim Kardashian modeled her SKIMS swimwear line via Instagram Stories, showing off both her gorgeous figure as well as new pieces added to the collection.

“I’m so excited to announce swim,” the Kardashians star said in the post on July 25, 2022, showcasing the new line of swimsuits and matching towels for her company.

She went on to describe what has been added to the collection, explaining that “we’re always gonna add some new colors. So instead of the blues, we’re gonna add white and pink.”

In her Instagram post, the Southern California native advertised restocks of the brand’s best-selling bathing suits, which will drop on Thursday, July 28.

“Alright I’m gonna try the bathing suits on for you guys,” the mom of four — who shares kids North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago with ex Kanye West — said in the background of her post as she began modeling the pieces.

She went on to give tips on how to wear the pieces, saying, “So you know, white swimwear can get a little sheer. Our fabric is nice and thick and holds you in and it’s great but it will get a little sheer. So, layer or be prepared.”

Also in the post, the mogul shared that she was inspired to launch swim gloves after many fans asked about the pair she previously wore to the beach, noting that they are in the same material as the swimwear.

In addition to showing herself modeling her SKIMS swim items, Kim posted snippets of an upcoming ad campaign for the collection which features Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch and Madison Bailey.

“I’ve known Kim for a while and have always admired her style, so to be in the latest swim campaign for SKIMS is a full-circle moment. I love the brand and doing this shoot was so much fun,” Paris, daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, told Women’s Wear Daily of the campaign on the day of Kim’s social media post.

It seems the reality TV star has a taste for high-profile stars in her advertisements, as the company’s Icons campaign in April 2022 featured supermodels Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio.

“Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice in their first ever joint campaign. Wearing our signature Fits Everybody collection, it doesn’t get more iconic than this,” the brand’s Instagram page wrote that month as it shared photos of the four models wearing the shapewear line.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum cofounded SKIMS in 2019 with business partner Jens Grede, launching it as an underwear, loungewear and shapewear brand. The company entered the swim category in March 2022, releasing a line of 19 swimwear styles in seven different colorways.

Scroll through to see Kim showing off her curves while modeling the SKIMS swim line.