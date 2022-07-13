Family first! Kim Kardashian posted a rare photo update featuring all four of her kids on Instagram.

“Life,” the mom of four captioned the carousel of photos on July 13, 2022.

The adorable post shows the Skims founder and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. Kim’s post depicts her and her kids enjoying each other’s company in a stunning tropical location as the sun sets in the background.

In the touching Instagram post, Kim’s eldest daughter North picks up her mom in a piggyback ride. The two are pictured laughing and splashing in the water. Other photos show the rest of the siblings lovingly huddled around their mom.

While they appear to be one big happy family, one person is noticeably missing from the photos. Kanye did not appear to be in attendance for the family affair given his split from the Kardashians star. Kim filed for divorce from the Runaway rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. She opened up about the decision in a Vogue cover story in February 2022.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” Kim said in the interview. “And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.”

After her divorce, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum moved on to date former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson after she hosted the show in October 2021. The couple confirmed their romance the following month when they were photographed publicly holding hands in Palm Springs on November 17, 2021.

For his part, Kanye was romantically linked to supermodel Irina Shayk before moving on with Julia Fox followed by Chaney Jones.

After drama between Kanye and Pete played out publicly amid the former couple’s divorce proceedings, it seems the dust has settled as Pete has been seen spending time with the kids.

“Pete isn’t worried about Kanye anymore,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in June 2022. “They’ve both decided that they can’t keep living their lives in fear of what Kanye might say, do or tweet.”

The insider added that the comedian “pretty much had to put his foot down, telling Kim that if we’re going to stay together, we need to live our lives fully and authentically.”

Scroll through to see Kim’s post featuring all four of her kids.