Are the Kardashian-Jenners Vegan? See What Diet Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall Follow

Food for thought? The Kardashian-Jenner sisters love flaunting their enviable figures, and they’re extremely candid about their diets and what they eat in a day to achieve their fitness goals. Kim has gone vegan for the time being and even convinced Kylie, Kourtney and Khloé to try out a plant-based diet.

Kim has been showing off her plant-based meals since 2019, and in February 2020, she clarified what her diet consists of even further. “I eat mostly plant-based. No meat anymore,” the Skims founder tweeted. The following February, she said she “converted three family members” to veganism.

However, Khloé wasn’t scared to throw a little shade at her sister later that month after Kim posted a meme of herself with the caption, “Me judging people who aren’t plant-based!!! JK I don’t judge JK I do.”

“Listen cutie pie, you’ve been plant-based for a few months. Calm down, we are trying to catch up,” KoKo hilariously wrote as she reposted Kim’s story.

Kourtney, who has been gluten-free for years, revealed she was restricting her diet even more after watching the Netflix documentary Seaspiracy about the environmental impact of fishing in March. “I haven’t eaten meat in a few months at all but was still eating a little fish. But after watching this …” she wrote via Instagram.

In March, Kylie jumped on the vegan train with her sisters. “Really trying to not eat meat right now. So, here’s my little dinner,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned a photo of her meal, which included a sliced sweet potato, quinoa and roasted broccoli.

Since giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, with Travis Scott in 2018, the Life of Kylie star is all about looking and feeling her best. “I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast — which I guess I did, and that everything’s so perfect and people will get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes,” the makeup mogul explained in a July 2018 YouTube video.

“Especially at such a young age, to see your body go through such a change — and it is physically, mentally, emotionally a challenge. It’s also a beautiful thing — and it was such a great pregnancy and birth and I’m so happy. And I would’ve done the same thing over again,” she continued.

However, pregnancy helped Kylie have a new lease on her health. “Before she had Stormi, Kylie never ever did any exercise and ate a ton of junk food as well as home-made comfort food,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “But since giving birth, she has been working with a trainer several times a week, trying to watch what she eats and getting tips from her ultra-fit sisters.”

Keep scrolling to see what diets the Kardashian-Jenners follow!