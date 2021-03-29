We see you, Kylie Jenner! The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars revealed her current diet plan ahead of summer 2021 — and it’s clear she’s all about her health and fitness. “Really trying to not eat meat right now. So, here’s my little dinner,” Kylie captioned a clip of her meal on Sunday, March 29.

The makeup mogul, 23, had a plant-based dinner consisting of brown rice, broccoli and sweet potatoes. In addition to Kylie’s nutritious plate, she made sure to get a Sunday workout in!

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram (2)

Prior to spending time with her daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, the E! personality went on a 3.5-mile run. “Cute little Sunday,” Kylie captioned a photo of her fitness/activity tracker.

Since giving birth to Stormi, 3, in February 2018, the proud parent is all about looking and feeling her best. “I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast — which I guess I did, and that everything’s so perfect and people will get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes,” Kylie explained in a July 2018 YouTube video.

“Especially at such a young age, to see your body go through such a change — and it is physically, mentally, emotionally a challenge. It’s also a beautiful thing — and it was such a great pregnancy and birth and I’m so happy and I would’ve done the same thing over again,” she continued. “But like, you know, my boobs are definitely three times the size which bothers me, I have stretch marks on my boobs, my stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs are bigger. I really want to gain my core back, I feel like I have fake abs right now, it’s just like genetics, but I want real abs. I know I can have a super fit body — and just for my health. I want to do this, and I want to feel good.”

Obviously, all of Kylie’s efforts have paid off! “Before she had Stormi, Kylie never ever did any exercise and ate a ton of junk food as well as home-made comfort food,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “But since giving birth, she has been working with a trainer several times a week, trying to watch what she eats and getting tips from her ultra-fit sisters.”

Kylie “loves her body more than ever and wants Stormi to grow up with that same kind of confidence,” the insider added. What a great role model!