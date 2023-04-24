Met Gala Monday is almost here, and fashion fans want to know the answer to one important question: What time does the 2023 event start? Although viewers typically don’t get an inside look at the upscale soiree held at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, everyone loves to see the iconic red carpet outfits.

From the beautiful designer gowns to all the intricate accessories the stars wear, such as the decorative headpieces and sparkling jewelry, fans are counting down the days until they get to see this year’s most unique fashion.

Keep reading to learn what time the 2023 Met Gala starts and for more details on the event!

What Time Does the Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Start?

Fashion enthusiasts can expect to see their favorite celebrities start walking the red carpet at 6 p.m. EST on Monday, May 1, with most arriving at 6:30 p.m. EST.

How to Watch the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet

Viewers can watch the high-profile event on both cable TV and via streaming. NBC and E! are expected to be hosting the Met Gala red carpet on their channels, whereas Vogue will be live streaming the evening on its social media platforms, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Who Is Attending the 2023 Met Gala?

An official guest list has not yet been unveiled, but the Costume Institute exhibition tends to host around 600 attendees every year.

Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, is set to return as a co-chair, whereas several other celebs will accompany her: actress Penelope Cruz, athlete Roger Federer, screenwriter Michaela Coel and pop singer Dua Lipa.

As for Vogue’s livestream cohosts, several well-known faces will appear on the red carpet, including Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman, reality TV personalty La La Anthony and journalist Derek Blasberg, in addition to correspondent Emma Chamberlain.

The May 2022 Met Gala saw several A-listers walking the red carpet. Blake Lively’s gown transformation stunned everybody, including her husband, Ryan Reynolds, whose expression was priceless upon seeing the A Simple Favor actress’ team unravel her dress.

Kim Kardashian wore another head-turning look by donning the late Marilyn Monroe’s iconic sparkling “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress. In order to fit into the tiny and delicate gown, the makeup mogul explained how she went on a super strict diet.

“I knew I had to lose at least 10 pounds for it to even go up on me,” Kim explained during a 2022 episode of The Kardashians. “This is exhausting, but it feels like a movie role. How an actor will lose weight for roles — this feels like my role is Marilyn Monroe. I am determined.”

As for how she lost the weight, the SKKN founder revealed to Vogue at the May 2022 event that she would “wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein.”

Other noteworthy stars who attended the 2022 Met Gala were Kim’s family members Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner, as well as iconic music artists such as Camila Cabello and Billie Eilish.