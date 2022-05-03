Influencing Their Way to the 2022 Met Gala! Photos of TikTokers, YouTubers and More on the Red Carpet

They’re ~influencing~ the red carpet! TikTokers and YouTubers alike took a trip to New York City on Monday, May 2 for the 2022 Met Gala.

The 2022 event’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” with a “Gilded Glamour and White Tie” dress code. Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda were named as co-chairs alongside Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Missouri, and Anna Wintour. However, they’re not the only notable names set to walk the red carpet.

As members of Gen-Z continued to get famous from their various social media platforms, more internet stars will be invited to the star-studded charity event — and we’re so here for it. The first Monday in May brings out fashion’s best — and sometimes wildest — looks, and that means that fan-favorite influencers get to dress to the nines in some major names.

Emma Chamberlain, for one, is no stranger to the Met Gala. She made her debut at the event in 2021 and stunned in gold custom Louis Vuitton look.

“Actually this kind of feels like going to prom, because of the nerves,” the YouTube star, 20, told Vogue ahead of the event. “You’re not that scared but you’re excited. This is my prom experience.”

The vlogger, who interviewed celebs for the Vogue YouTube channel, added, “I’m just not frightened. I feel calm, cool, and collected about it.”

In true Emma fashion, she filmed her entire experience leading up to her debut. From spending time in the bathtub to getting her nails done and even arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the internet personality recorded it all for an 11-minute-long vlog, aptly titled, “met gala.”

Other than the YouTuber, TikTok stars Addison Rae and Dixie D’Amelio both made their Met Gala debuts the same year.

The He’s All That actress, 21, opted for a vintage Tom Ford for Gucci dress from his 2003 collection while The D’Amelio Show star, 20, went with a black Valentino look.

“People who really own it and put on a show and are there for a good reason,” Addison told WWD about the Met Gala in September 2021, noting that she couldn’t wait to see “what everyone else is wearing, meeting people I haven’t met before and making a lot of really great memories, because tonight will only happen once.”

Scroll through the gallery to see which influencers walked the 2022 Met Gala red carpet!