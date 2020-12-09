Someone’s prepping for the big screen! Kourtney Kardashian showed off in a sexy miniskirt while learning her lines for her cameo appearance in the She’s All That remake, He’s All That.

“Studying @hesallthatmovie,” the 41-year-old bombshell captioned a set of two Instagram photos of herself lounging on a bed while reading over papers containing her lines. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received praise from fans and friends in the comments, including her close friend and the film’s star, Addison Rae, who wrote, “Workkkkkkkkkk,” with a red heart emoji.

This will be the longtime reality star’s feature film debut. Previously, she played lawyer Kassandra Kavanaugh on the legendary soap opera One Life to Live in 2011. More recently, she made an appearance as a fictionalized version of herself on the FX comedy Dave, which follows rapper Lil Dicky as a burnout in his 20s who believes he is the next big thing in rap. Fun fact: Kourt’s little sister Kendall Jenner previously appeared in the viral music video for “Freaky Friday,” the 2018 hit song by Dicky, a.k.a. Dave Burd.

Though fans are undoubtedly excited for the Kar-Jenner babe to make her big screen debut, the film itself has already been the subject of controversy. On November 30, the production made headlines when it was announced the city of Los Angeles would shut down their Union Station coronavirus testing site and unexpectedly cancel over 500 appointments so the ’90s reboot could film in the space. The following day, L.A. mayor Eric Garcetti announced the locale would remain open for testing while simultaneously accommodating nearly 200 cast and crew members for shooting, according to Deadline.

Addison, 20, will also be making her feature film debut in the anticipated movie. “When I was younger, I was constantly in acting or dance classes and always loved drama class in school,” she told People in an interview published on Tuesday, December 8. “One of the craziest parts of this year has been the ability to pursue so many of my passions — capping it off with starring in my first movie!”

The Poosh founder and the TikTok star have been best buds since March. Popular YouTuber David Dobrik introduced the ladies to one another after enlisting Addison to star in a TikTok video with Kourt’s son Mason Disick.