While several of Hollywood’s biggest names showed up to the Met Gala on Monday, May 1, some A-listers opted to skip out on the biggest fashion night of the year.

To the disappointment of many Met fans, Blake Lively revealed that she was skipping the event and instead would be witnessing the main event from the comfort of her couch. Though she didn’t give an exact reason why she would be missing out on the gala that has landed her on best dressed lists year after year, Blake and husband Ryan Reynolds did just welcome baby No. 4.

Before the 2023 Met Gala, it was reported that Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour was being very selective about who would make the guest list. In March 2023, Page Six reported that none of the Kardashian family members would be invited to attend. However, an insider “familiar” with the situation said that the reality star family members were welcome.

While Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner have solidified themselves as Met Gala staples, 2022 marked the first year that all of the sisters and their mom, Kris Jenner, attended.

While all of the Kardashian women were present for the 2022 Met Gala, some of the famous faces that didn’t make appearances included Zendaya and Rihanna.

For the 2023 event, some celebrities were invited and chose not to attend. Meanwhile, others been outspoken about not liking the event and have likely been banned from the guestlist.

After attending the 2016 event, Demi Lovato told Billboard in 2018 that she wouldn’t go again because “one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink.”

The “Heart Attack” singer – who has been open about being an alcoholic – said she was so uncomfortable that she went straight to an AA meeting after the gala. “I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on—millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting,” Demi recalled. “And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala—fake and sucking the fashion industry’s ​d—k.”

Another star who has spoken out against the Met Gala is Gwyneth Paltrow.

During an appearance on the Australian radio show “Kyle and Jackie O” in 2013, the Shakespeare In Love actress said that the annual event always “seems like it’s the best thing in the world.”

“You always think, ‘Oh my god, it’s gonna be so glamorous and amazing’ and you’re going to see all these people and then you get there and it’s so hot and it’s so crowded and everyone’s pushing you,” Gwyneth shared. ​”I think we’re all a bit old to dress up punk.”

Representatives for the skipped celebrities did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s requests for comment.

Keep scrolling to see which Met Gala regulars skipped the 2023 event.