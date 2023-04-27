Bringing the drama! The Kardashian-Jenner family is never lacking drama and season 3 of their Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, caught it all on camera.

“I’m really good at being calm when there’s turbulence. But this has been a whirlwind of a year,” matriarch Kris Jenner said during the trailer that dropped on April 27. Keep reading for the backstory on all the drama to come during season 3.

Why Are Kim and Kourtney Feuding?

The eldest Kardashian sisters have been rumored to be feuding for months, and the season 3 trailer confirmed what fans have been suspecting.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker accused her sister of using her May 2022 wedding “as a business opportunity.”

The Poosh founder – who tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy – worked closely with Dolce & Gabbana to create her dream wedding vibe. However, just four months later, sister Kim Kardashian debuted her collab with the Italian luxury fashion house.

“Kim is the ultimate muse. Her confidence, independence, sense of style and sensuality have served as inspiration to Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana in creating this Collection and revisiting their 90s and 00s archives,” D&G said in a press release following the September 2022 show in Milan.

According to Kendall Jenner, Kourt felt like her “wedding vibes were stripped from her.” However, the SKIMS founder later claimed that she told the designers to not “do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding,” adding that she “couldn’t have been more mindful” of her sister’s feelings.

It doesn’t appear that Kourt is willing to forgive and forget as she doubled down in the trailer saying, “It’s not [a misunderstanding]. It’s who she is to her core.”

Does Khloe Have Melanoma?

“Mom just told me that it’s melanoma,” Kylie Jenner said to sister Khloé Kardashian before the Revenge Body alum appeared with a bandage and stitches on her cheek.

Khloé previously opened up about having a tumor removed from her face, saying, “I’m grateful to share that Dr. Fischer was able to get everything.” The reality star added that the “margins appear clear” and she was “onto the healing process” in October 2022.

“Melanoma is deadly. This was way more serious than I anticipated it to be,” she said during a confessional in the trailer for season 3.

Are Khloe and Tristan Getting Back Together?

Fans have been speculating about the nature of Khloé’s relationship with ex Tristan Thompson since the pair welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate in July 2022.

However, according to the Strong Looks Better Naked author, that relationship is in the past.

“I think he thinks like, ‘let’s just ride this out.’ But, no. No chances,” she told Scott Disick in the trailer.

Kylie Jenner Opened Up About Plastic Surgery

“All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting,” Kylie Jenner announced to her sisters. “I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did.”

While the Kylie Cosmetics mogul has often shied away from revealing her past plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures, she went on to say that she wishes she “never touched anything to begin with.”

“We have huge influence, but what are we doing with our power,” she said in a previous teaser trailer released for the upcoming season.

When Does ‘Kardashians’ Season 3 Premiere?

Season 3 of The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, May 25, on Hulu.