Drama, drama, drama! Christine Quinn is out here spilling the tea on Selling Sunset, and she doesn’t care who hears it.

Following a tumultuous story line on the show’s fifth season, which premiered in April 2022, Life & Style confirmed that Christine left the Oppenheim Group brokerage firm. “It was Christine’s decision to leave the Oppenheim Group,” a source shared at the time. However, that didn’t mean her time on the reality show was over.

“I love the show,” the Netflix star told Us Weekly in May 2022. “The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that. But we just have to get creative now because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group. … Maybe it’s a battle of the brokerages.”

Christine added, “I’m not going anywhere. Like, I’ll always be on television. I’m not going anywhere. It’s just, like, let’s have fun with this now.”

Despite her love for Selling Sunset, Christine has slammed the series a few times over the years. In her book, How to Be a Boss B*tch: Stop Apologizing For Who You Are and Get the Life You Want, the reality star claimed that one portion of the show was “fake.” Christine wrote that her fight with Heather Rae El Moussa about being unable to get into one of the brokerage’s listings was “totally fabricated.”

“There’s a film crew of seventy people filming inside — do you think that no one has access to the front door? I could have made a fuss about how it would make me look unprofessional, but I went with it because I thought it was funny and I’m a good sport,” she claimed. “Then, Heather and I had to get into this fake fight — which I thought we did a really good job of doing.”

However, she knew it would be believable to viewers. Christine added, “I know that I’m f–king amazing at what I do.”

She’s also claimed the bribery story line was created just for the show. During season 5, costar Emma Hernan alleged that Christine offered one of her clients $5,000 to work with her. In a Twitter post ahead of the season premiere, Christine told fans to “enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake story lines” seemingly referring to her and Emma’s drama.

“Bless their hearts for trying [to make it a big deal],” Christine told Us Weekly about the situation during a separate May 2022 interview. “But no, that absolutely did not happen. … I watched the show, and I was shocked. I was completely shocked.”

