Get ready to be a boss bitch with tips and tricks from Christine Quinn! Of course, the Selling Sunset star is spilling the tea, too.

Christine released her first-ever book How to Be a Boss B*tch: Stop Apologizing For Who You Are and Get the Life You Want on Tuesday, May 17, which came out weeks after Life & Style confirmed that she would be leaving the Oppenheim Group. But, don’t worry, Selling Sunset fans — there’s more Christine to come on the Netflix series.

“The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that. But we just have to get creative now because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group. … Maybe it’s a battle of the brokerages,” she joked while talking with Us Weekly during an interview released on Tuesday. “I’m not going anywhere.”

Christine’s rise to fame came after the Netflix reality series premiered in March 2019. In the book, she explained how The Hills creator Adam DiVello saw the Oppenheim Group billboard and thought “Is this for f–king real?” before creating the show.

“It was everything I had been manifesting since I was a little girl,” Christine wrote. “I’ve turned the show into the life I’ve always dreamed of. I didn’t just show up for my scenes and then let Jesus and Netflix take the wheel; I worked my f–king ass off playing the game, making binge-worthy drama and building a platform that opened doors for tons of high-profile collaborations, brand ambassadorships, and beauty product lines — all of which we’ll be unpacking throughout this book.”

During the first five seasons of Selling Sunset, Christine made headlines after coming to blows with costar Chrishell Stause, whom she throws some subtle shade at in the book.

At one point in How to Be a Boss B*tch, Christine referred to her time on Selling Sunset as “a Boss Bitch master class.” She explained, “It combines all the lessons I’ve talked about in this book — defining my brand so I can be authentically me, never fearing the hustle, never apologizing unnecessarily, never letting a relationship water down the power of this pussycat, and never — I mean never — feeling sorry for myself when I’m down for the count (did you hear that, Chrishell!).”

