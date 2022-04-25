With the long-awaited release of season 5 of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, fans are already inquiring about another season of the drama-filled Los Angeles real estate reality show. While season 6 of Selling Sunset has yet to be confirmed, it hit No. 1 on the streaming platform immediately after its release. Cast member Mary Fitzgerald opened up about her hopes for the show’s future in a revealing interview.

What Does Mary Want for Season 6?

Viewers watch the show for many reasons, whether it’s for the glamorous properties, the extravagant outfits or the perpetual drama. While Mary acknowledged that these are all enticing factors of the show, she hopes to see more of the work she and her castmates do in an upcoming season.

Courtesy of Mary Fitzgerald/Instagram

“I would like it to become more real estate based,” she told House Beautiful on April 22. “I know everyone loves drama, but I feel like it’s taking away from what a lot of us girls did this for, which is female empowerment and showing that you can do anything by supporting one another.”

Mary went on to say that she hopes the show will explore more of the “nitty-gritty of real estate,” saying fans could gain valuable insights. “We should dig deeper into what makes a property a good property like what’s a good investment and what do you need to stay away from,” she continued. “It would really apply to most people no matter where you live. Everybody needs to do their due diligence when buying a property. I don’t think we’ve really hit on these kinds of things, and I believe it would be educational for people if we did.”

What Happened in Season 5?

The trailer for Season 5 showed clips of Chrishell Stause’s romance with Jason Oppenheim, whose relationship was teased during the end of season 4. The pair split in December 2021 after less than a year of dating.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends. We will always love and support one another,” Jason shared on his Instagram Stories at the time. “She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.”

Also featured in season 5 will be the first ever Selling Sunset reunion, which filmed on Sunday, April 24, and will air on May 6.

In addition to Chrishell and Jason’s romance, season 5 expanded on drama between Christine Quinn and the show’s newest cast member Emma Hernan. It also featured new cast member, Chelsea Lazkani.

How Does Mary Get Through the Drama?

Mary also said in the interview that positivity is what keeps her going. “You don’t have to tear each other down like the social media hate…you can be friends and be happy for others who are doing well,” she said. “You don’t have to be jealous or hateful. I’d like that message to come across more and I think after watching season five…for the most part, you’ll see almost all of us doing that. I mean there are always some exceptions, but overall, I’d like to see more of that.”