When Jennifer Lopez came on the scene as a young actress in the mid-1990s, her curvy backside was something that Hollywood wasn’t used to. Over time, J. Lo’s butt has become her most famous body asset that so many women strive to replicate.

Fortunately, Jennifer grew up surrounded by body positivity. “In my family, curves were glorified and part of the culture,” J. Lo told InStyle in 2018. She added, “It was just like, ‘Jennifer has a big butt, and it’s good.’”

She repeated the sentiment in a 2014 interview on Los Angeles radio station Power 106. “In Hollywood, it’s a little bit of a novelty. But for us, who grew up where we grew up, it wasn’t that big of a deal! From when I was very young, my family would be like, ‘Jennifer’s got a [big butt].’ I was endowed in that area.”

It wasn’t easy at first for Jennifer while breaking into the industry with a curvy figure. As she explained to Variety in 2019 how when attending meetings for projects when she was younger, she received unwanted comments from directors about the size of her tush. “They would never say to a guy, ‘Your d—k is really big,’” she told the publication about the double standard.

That didn’t deter J. Lo, who would attend red carpet events in gowns that showcased her backside, which was so different from any other starlet in Hollywood. She also made her derriere enviable in music videos after she launched her singing career in 1999.

Her then-fiancé, Ben Affleck, so memorably caressed her bikini-clad behind aboard a yacht in her 2002 music video for “Jenny From the Block” that he became the envy of men everywhere. By 2005, her curvy behind had become so iconic that Kanye West paid tribute to it in his 2005 hit “Gold Digger,” with the bars, “My psychic told me she’ll have an ass like Serena, Trina, Jennifer Lopez.” J. Lo’s famous tush ended up paving the way for Kim Kardashian and others, who made ample backsides a beauty trend so desirable that women now get surgical butt enhancements just to look like them!

“I’ve never looked at my body in a negative way,” Jennifer told Marie Claire in 2010 about her famous figure, adding, “I was always very comfortable with who I was. Confident.” One of her most famous quotes about her butt came when she remarked, “I could serve coffee using my rear as a ledge.”

Ben certainly loves the curves that she’s got, as his ex-girlfriend Katie Cherry told In Touch exclusively that the one time they discussed J. Lo during their 2019 romance, Ben described his future on-again love’s butt as “phenomenal.” Katie added, “He seemed very enthusiastic about it.”

Scroll down for Jennifer’s best quotes about her famous butt.